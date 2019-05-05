|
William L. "Bill" Hearn
Jackson - William L. "Bill" Hearn passed peacefully on April 23, 2019 in Jackson, Mississippi. Bill is preceded in death by his first wife, Helen and their two sons Mark and Greg and his second wife, Betty Jo. He is survived by three stepchildren, a granddaughter, sister-in-law and nephews and nieces.
Bill earned three degrees, including a Master's, while serving in the U.S. Army. Bill later served in the Mississippi Education Department, as a grant writer, counselor and teacher, and also established a Region 8 Mental Health Facility. Bill held many leadership and volunteer positions, both in the education field and at Calvary Baptist Church in Jackson, and Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Ridgeland.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 9, at Lakewood Funeral Home, 6011 Clinton Boulevard in Jackson, Mississippi. Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Calvary and Colonial Heights Baptist Churches.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 5, 2019