Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
Memorial service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
William L. "Bill" Hearn


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William L. "Bill" Hearn Obituary
William L. "Bill" Hearn

Jackson - William L. "Bill" Hearn passed peacefully on April 23, 2019 in Jackson, Mississippi. Bill is preceded in death by his first wife, Helen and their two sons Mark and Greg and his second wife, Betty Jo. He is survived by three stepchildren, a granddaughter, sister-in-law and nephews and nieces.

Bill earned three degrees, including a Master's, while serving in the U.S. Army. Bill later served in the Mississippi Education Department, as a grant writer, counselor and teacher, and also established a Region 8 Mental Health Facility. Bill held many leadership and volunteer positions, both in the education field and at Calvary Baptist Church in Jackson, and Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Ridgeland.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 9, at Lakewood Funeral Home, 6011 Clinton Boulevard in Jackson, Mississippi. Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Calvary and Colonial Heights Baptist Churches.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 5, 2019
