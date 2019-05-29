William L. Lavender, Jr.



Carthage - William L. "Bill" Lavender, Jr., 73, died May 25, 2019 at his home. Born in Greenville, MS in 1945, his family moved around the Delta before finally making Canton, MS home in 1961. Bill graduated from high school in 1964, he spent a short time working for Bellsouth before being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965. He would serve with distinction, receiving a Silver Star for valor while in combat.



He would return from service to his country, marry his high school sweetheart and remain that way for 50 years. He would raise his family, retire from the phone company, and then complete his life doing it his own way.



Survivors include: wife, Brenda Lavender; sons, Lane Lavender (Cindy), Ken Lavender (Missy), and Chuck Lavender; brother, Steve Lavender; 8 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.



Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 5 - 7 pm. Memorial services will be 11:00 am Thursday from the funeral home.



