Services
Southern Funeral Home
100 Pine Street
Lexington, MS 39095
(662) 834-2607
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Southern Funeral Home
100 Pine Street
Lexington, MS 39095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Terry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. Terry


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William L. Terry Obituary
William L. Terry

Jackson,Miss. - William Lee Terry, also known as Willie or Willie Lee born in Lexington,MS on July 17,1944, he was 75 years old.

William graduated from Durant High School and for most of his working life was employed buy Talon Zipper Factory in Durant,MS as well as Madison Furniture Company in Canton,Ms. He served 6 years in the National Guard.

William is survived by his wife Nancy Terry of Jackson,MS, son Daniel Terry (Kristen) and grandaughter Kendal Roy, all of Shreveport,La. Two Sisters Betty Green of West,MS and Sara Killebrew of Hammond, La. There are also many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother Gladys Terry and father Phil Terry as well as his brothers Charles Terry and Thomas Phil Terry.

He was a loving and supportive husband and father. His granddaughter was the light of his life. William was an avid Miss. State Fan and attended many football and baseball games through the years to show his support.

Visitation will be at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington,MS on Saturday the 5th of Oct. from 1P.M. until 2P.M. with graveside services to follow at Mizaph Cemetery in Durant, Ms at 2:30P.M,
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now