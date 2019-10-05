|
|
William L. Terry
Jackson,Miss. - William Lee Terry, also known as Willie or Willie Lee born in Lexington,MS on July 17,1944, he was 75 years old.
William graduated from Durant High School and for most of his working life was employed buy Talon Zipper Factory in Durant,MS as well as Madison Furniture Company in Canton,Ms. He served 6 years in the National Guard.
William is survived by his wife Nancy Terry of Jackson,MS, son Daniel Terry (Kristen) and grandaughter Kendal Roy, all of Shreveport,La. Two Sisters Betty Green of West,MS and Sara Killebrew of Hammond, La. There are also many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother Gladys Terry and father Phil Terry as well as his brothers Charles Terry and Thomas Phil Terry.
He was a loving and supportive husband and father. His granddaughter was the light of his life. William was an avid Miss. State Fan and attended many football and baseball games through the years to show his support.
Visitation will be at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington,MS on Saturday the 5th of Oct. from 1P.M. until 2P.M. with graveside services to follow at Mizaph Cemetery in Durant, Ms at 2:30P.M,
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 5, 2019