Or Copy this URL to Share

William "Billy" Lee Andrews, Sr.



Clarksdale - William "Billy" Lee Andrews, Sr., 76, an Accountant, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at home. Graveside services are 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Clarksdale, MS. Meredith Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is handling the arrangements.



Survivors include sons Lee Andrews (Dani) of Brandon, MS, Clint Andrews (Emily) of Clinton, MS; brothers Roy Andrews (Shirley) of Olive Branch, MS; sister Marjorie Hogben of Clarksdale, MS; grandchildren Ashleigh Andrews, Anna Carol Andrews, Gabe Andrews, Neil Andrews.



Preceded in death by his wife Carol Andrews; parents Ruben Homer and Marion Louise Lewis Andrews; sister Nancy McNamee.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store