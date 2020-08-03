1/
William Lee "Billy" Andrews Sr.
William "Billy" Lee Andrews, Sr.

Clarksdale - William "Billy" Lee Andrews, Sr., 76, an Accountant, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at home. Graveside services are 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Clarksdale, MS. Meredith Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is handling the arrangements.

Survivors include sons Lee Andrews (Dani) of Brandon, MS, Clint Andrews (Emily) of Clinton, MS; brothers Roy Andrews (Shirley) of Olive Branch, MS; sister Marjorie Hogben of Clarksdale, MS; grandchildren Ashleigh Andrews, Anna Carol Andrews, Gabe Andrews, Neil Andrews.

Preceded in death by his wife Carol Andrews; parents Ruben Homer and Marion Louise Lewis Andrews; sister Nancy McNamee.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home
314 E 2nd Street
Clarksdale, MS 38614
(662) 624-6218
