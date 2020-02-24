|
William Louis (Buck) Mosal, Jr.
Madison - William Louis (Buck) Mosal, Jr., son of the late Margaret James Mosal and William Louis Mosal, Sr. Born Sept. 5, 1937.
Preceded in death by daughter Becky Mosal Nielsen. Survived by beloved wife of 60 years, Betty Bergland Mosal; daughter Wendy Mosal Hammond (Bob) and Bill Mosal (Tonya); son-in-law Eric Nielsen, and grandchildren Chase Mosal (Kristen), Conner Mosal, Brittany, Brooke and Brandi Nielsen, and Steven and Timothy Hammond; great-granddaughter Ally Claire Mosal.
Buck was a graduate of Belhaven College and Columbia Theological Seminary. He pastored churches in Water Valley, MS (5 years), Biloxi, MS (12 years) and Raymond, MS (12 years), in addition to travelling as an evangelist for many years. His heart was in missions and preaching the gospel wherever he could. He was the Vice President of the Board for African Bible Colleges and the U.S. Director for African Bible Colleges.
Memorial service will be held at Providence Presbyterian Church in Clinton, MS, on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 3:00, with visitation beginning at 1:00.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to African Bible College, P.O. Box 103, Clinton, MS 39060.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2020