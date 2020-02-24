Resources
More Obituaries for William Mosal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Louis (Buck) Mosal Jr.


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Louis (Buck) Mosal Jr. Obituary
William Louis (Buck) Mosal, Jr.

Madison - William Louis (Buck) Mosal, Jr., son of the late Margaret James Mosal and William Louis Mosal, Sr. Born Sept. 5, 1937.

Preceded in death by daughter Becky Mosal Nielsen. Survived by beloved wife of 60 years, Betty Bergland Mosal; daughter Wendy Mosal Hammond (Bob) and Bill Mosal (Tonya); son-in-law Eric Nielsen, and grandchildren Chase Mosal (Kristen), Conner Mosal, Brittany, Brooke and Brandi Nielsen, and Steven and Timothy Hammond; great-granddaughter Ally Claire Mosal.

Buck was a graduate of Belhaven College and Columbia Theological Seminary. He pastored churches in Water Valley, MS (5 years), Biloxi, MS (12 years) and Raymond, MS (12 years), in addition to travelling as an evangelist for many years. His heart was in missions and preaching the gospel wherever he could. He was the Vice President of the Board for African Bible Colleges and the U.S. Director for African Bible Colleges.

Memorial service will be held at Providence Presbyterian Church in Clinton, MS, on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 3:00, with visitation beginning at 1:00.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to African Bible College, P.O. Box 103, Clinton, MS 39060.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -