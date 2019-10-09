|
|
William "Bill" Marion Robertson
Ridgeland - William "Bill" Marion Robertson died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Mississippi Medical Center. He was 68.
Born December 31, 1950 in Columbus, MS, he was the son of the late J.P. and Lola Mae Parra Robertson.
Mr. Robertson received his degree from Mississippi State University. He was artistically talented and uniquely creative. Among his skillful talents, he would conceive and form sculptures, coffee tables, and jewelry boxes, that often reflected his love of nature and the water. He also instilled this love in his children. For over 20 years, he crafted and handmade custom furniture for Custom Frames in Madison, MS. He worked for over 10 years at Lowe's going above and beyond in bringing his talents of design to many customers over the years. Above all, he loved his family. He was a devoted husband and beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Betty Anne Robertson, of Ridgeland; his children: daughter, Jennifer Robertson, of Hattiesburg; son Marty Robertson, of Ridgeland; son Matt Robertson (Stephanie), of Edwards; grandson, Rowan Parra Robertson; sisters: Dot Paige (Tom), Carolyn Perry, and Nancy Waggoner (Larry); and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A service to celebrate Mr. Robertson's life will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, October 13th at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019