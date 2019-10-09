|
William (Billy) Neville, III.
Jackson - Mr. William Neville, III, 79, of Jackson, MS was born in New Orleans, LA on August 17, 1940. He passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019.
He was a graduate of McComb High School where he was active in student government as well as the Boy Scouts, earning his Eagle Scout award. He enjoyed music at a young age and especially enjoyed the piano throughout his adult life.
Billy attended Tulane University his freshman year and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He transferred to The University of Mississippi, affiliated with Phi Delta Theta, and graduated from business school with a degree in banking and finance.
Billy served six years in the Air National Guard under the medical unit based at the Jackson Airport. He began his career at First National Bank of McComb in 1961 as a loan officer, later transferring to Jackson where he worked at First National Bank.
In 1967 he started The Rogue, a menswear clothing company, which he owned for over 40 years. He began his clothing business in Fodren, later building the Rogue Compound, where he enjoyed every minute of helping customers; he truly never met a stranger. Billy's other interests included business ventures in both televisions and radio stations in the South. In his later years, he served as a branding consultant for retail stores nationwide.
Billy was married to Melissa Ann Pendleton from 1968-2008, and together they had three daughters, Key, Missie and Paige. Billy was lifelong communicate of St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral where he served as Senior Warden twice, a vestry member and part time choir member. He also served on the board of St. Andrew's Episcopal School.
Billy was a gracious friend to many people both near and far. He had a special fondness for his eight grandchildren and many of God's children. His loving spirit and stories of the past have kept many entertained over the years. He is preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Beard Neville, father, William Neville, Jr., and aunts, Hazel Neville and Ella White Neville.
Billy is survived by daughter, Kay Neville Whitehead and her children, William Neville Whitehead, Pendleton Rogers Whitehead and James Yeager Whitehead; daughter, Missie Neville Crawford (Sims) and their children, Nelson Shields Crawford and Edmund Tucker Crawford; daughter, Paige Neville McLeod (Scott) and their children, Brendon Elliott McLeod, Isabelle Anna McLeod and William Haddon McLeod; brother, John Beard Neville (Sue), nieces, Lynn Neville Riley (Chris) and Shelly Neville Hughes (Allen) and their five children, Hallie Hayden, Thomas Hayden, Annie Hayden; Morgan Riley Rozier( David) and Brooke Riley.
Friends are invited to a visitation with the family on Friday, October 11, 2019 in the Parish Hall at St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral at 10:00 a.m. The Requiem Eucharist will begin at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 305 East Capital Street, Jackson, MS and JJ White Presbyterian Church, 110 Third Street, McComb, MS 39648.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019