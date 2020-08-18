1/
William Nye
William Nye

Madison - William Henry Nye, age 92, passed on peacefully at St. Catherine's Village in Madison, MS on August 16, 2020. He was born on December 3, 1927 to Fuller and Madeline Nye in Toledo, Ohio.

Right after high school in Ohio, he enlisted in the U.S. Army for 18 months and served one year in Korea. Upon his completion, he received the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal. After his discharge, he earned a Bachelors degree in Business at Saint Joseph College in Rensselaer, Indiana. His career was in Sales Management and distribution of lumber, primarily for Chicago Mill and Lumber Company. He was President of the Kiwanis and Chairman of the Board at King's Daughters Hospital in Greenville, MS. His hobbies were woodworking, duplicate bridge and gardening. He was a member of St. James' Episcopal Church in Greenville, MS, and also served on the Vestry.

William is survived by his son, Bill Nye of Jackson, MS. He is preceded in passing by his beloved wife of 65 years, JoAnn Nye

Due to COVID-19 concerns, visitation and service arrangements will be made at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts and donations may be made to the St. James Episcopal Church in Greenville, MS.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
