William (Bill) Oldfield
- - William (Bill) Oldfield passed away on July 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alma Lucille Oldfield. He is survived by Kim (Howard) Jordan of Brandon, MS; Kenny (Ginger) Oldfield of Alabaster, AL; Karen Ellzey of Pelahatchie, MS; seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He was a long-time member of Broadmoor Baptist Church. He loved fishing, attending Dixieland Jazz festivals, collecting antique clocks, and his lap dogs. He retired from his passion for pharmaceutical sales and spent many years traveling with his wife and best friends, Richard and Gayle Buckner. The family wishes to thank John Merrill and his senior care company, Amada, for their diligent and tender care for Bill in his final years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your favorite animal rescue charity.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 3, 2019