William R. "Buddy" Jackson



Senatobia - William R. "Buddy" Jackson, 95, of Marks, Francis Landing Hunting Club, and Senatobia, MS, passed away May 1, 2020 at Oxford Baptist Hospital. He was born in Sledge, MS and was a long-time resident and businessman in Marks.



While attending Mississippi State University, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps where he served as an aerial engineer during World War II. After the war, he completed his secondary education and graduated from the University of Mississippi. During the Korean Conflict he resumed his military service in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. Along with his family, he owned and operated Consumers Gas and Equipment Company and Home Service, Inc. in Marks. Buddy was the Mayor of Marks for 8 years and was instrumental in obtaining the library building, fire department facilities, hospital and nursing home, as well as other public improvements within the city and Quitman County. He was voted Man of the Year in 1971 by the Marks Chamber of Commerce.



Other civic undertakings included serving on the MS Delta Regional Planning and Development District Council, the former Northwest MS Delta Regional Housing Authority Board, and for 39 years as the Quitman County Commissioner to the Region One Mental Health Center from which he retired in 2013.



Buddy helped to establish Delta Academy in Marks and served on the school board, was a Rotarian, and a member of the Marks United Methodist Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony G. Jackson and Serena Warren Jackson; his wife of 52 years, Dorothy Jones Jackson, and his sister, Anita Jackson Nash, all of Marks.



He is survived by his dear friend and companion of many years, Sarah Massey of Senatobia, MS; his daughters, Robin J. Jackson (Kelly Smith) of Miami, FL, Dorothy J. "Peaches" Hamilton (Woody) of Wasilla, AK, and Serena J. "Beth" Finlay (Fred) of Kansas City, MO; grandson, William Jackson Finlay of Kansas City, MO; step grandson, Richard Smith (Michelle) of Duck Key, FL; nieces, Anita J. "Nini" Nash of Boca Raton, FL, and Gail J. Pittman (John) of Madison, MS; nephew, Walker W. "Bill" Jones (Candice) of Jackson, MS; as well as many great and great great nieces and nephews.



Buddy will be remembered as a gentleman and a true public servant.



Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, memorial arrangements will be determined at a later date.



In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests memorial donations be made to the charitable organization of the donor's choice.









