Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
St. James Episcopal Church
William "Bill" Sampson Jr.


1944 - 2019
William "Bill" Sampson Jr. Obituary
William "Bill" Sampson Jr.

Raymond - William Sherman Sampson Jr., 75, died unexpectedly Saturday July 13, 2019 at his home near Learned, MS. Bill was the first of 5 children in is family and was born at Fort Ft McClellan in Alabama July 2, 1944. Bill grew up in Jackson, MS and attended the University of Mississippi. He was an avid fan of Ole Miss football his entire life.

Bill was a founding partner in the Chandler-Sampson Insurance Agency and later managed Southern Cross Marine Underwriters before retiring in 2013.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Goldman and his daughter McClain Sampson of Houston, TX and two grandchildren, Lainy and Nathan. Bill is also survived by his siblings Kitty Methvin Smith and Andrew, Steve and Nathan Sampson.

He is preceded in death by his parents Lessye McMullen Sampson and William Sherman Sampson, Sr. and his first wife Ann Sullivant.

His presence, smile and laugh will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Harmony Horses Center for Growth and Healing Fund at the Community Foundation for Mississippi, 119 S. President Street, First Floor, Jackson, MS 39201. Contributions to this fund support mental health therapy services for individuals in need but who lack financial resources to pay. Donations can be made online at https://formississippi.org/donate. Donors should specify the funds are for Harmony Horses fund in memory of Bill.

A memorial service will be Saturday July 20, 2019 at 3 P.M. at St. James Episcopal Church with a reception immediately following in Oak Ridge Hall.
Published in Clarion Ledger from July 18 to July 19, 2019
