|
|
William Scott Toole
Terry - William Scott Toole, 96, died Monday, December 9, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Springridge United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Thursday at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland.
Mr. Toole was born on July 30, 1923 in Jackson, MS, to the late Francis Noble Toole and Mable Ruth Toole. A veteran of WWII, he served as a PFC in the US Army 121st Infantry, European Division.
Mr. Toole worked for Illinois Railroad, Knox Glass, and retired from Armstrong World Industries where he worked as a Machinist and Die repairman.
He was a longtime member of Lakeshore Congregational Church and completed 65 years of service in the Capital Masonic Lodge 600.
Mr. Toole is survived by his wife of 74 years, Dorothy Davis Toole; daughters, Cindy Edwards (Bob) of Danville, IL; Terry Thompson of Terry, MS; grandchildren, Melissa Rogers (Walt) of Madison; Jason Thompson, Ridgeland; great grandchildren, Madeline Claire Rogers, Anna Katherine Rogers; William Courts Rogers; step grandchildren, Chad Edwards of Aurora, IL; and Darren Edwards of Carrollton, GA.
Memorials may be made to s Project.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019