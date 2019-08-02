|
William "Billy" Scruggs, Jr.
Florence - Mr. William "Billy" Scruggs, Jr., 77, passed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Merit Health Central in Jackson, MS. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2nd and again from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. Funeral Service on Saturday, August 3rd all at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories.
Billy was born in Benton, Kentucky to William B. Scruggs, Sr and Almeda Denson Scruggs. He worked as an Engineer with Pickering Firm, Inc. In his spare time, he was an artist who enjoyed woodworking and painting. He was a lifetime member of the Gem and Mineral Society and the Audubon Society. He was a fine Christian man that always put others before himself. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved his family dearly.
Along with his parents, Mr. Scruggs, is also preceded in death by his grandson, Brad Hartwig. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ellaree "Ree" Scruggs of Florence; son, Mike Scruggs of Florence; daughter, Melissa Lynn Aycock of Pearl; and granddaughters, Brooke McWilliams and Amber Ward.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 2, 2019