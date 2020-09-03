William Sidney Purvis



Clinton - William Sidney Purvis, 90, of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was born in Puckett, MS to the late Jerry Sidney and Esther Calhoun Purvis on January 8, 1930. William was a veteran of the Air Force & Air National Guard.



William grew up in Puckett, and after graduating from high school in Clinton, IA, went straight into the Air Force where he served full time for 4 years. Upon discharge he served with the Air National Guard and Retired Reserves until his retirement as a Lieutenant Colonel.



He went to USM on the GI bill and graduated with a degree in education. In 1956 he married Joyce Bain, and they moved to Jackson to work in the Jackson Public Schools. They remained happily married until her death in 2018. He achieved his master's degree and worked as a history teacher, counselor, and school administrator over the next 40 years.



Bill, as he was known to family and friends, was always an active member of his church, enjoyed singing in the choir, and served on church boards and as a lay leader. He also served many years as Gideon, helping distribute the Word of God. His faith in the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior was evident in the way he lived, loved, and served others.



William was preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred Hannifin and Mavis Crane, and his wife Joyce Bain Purvis. He is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Mike) English and Karen (Greg) Sanders, grandchildren Stephanie Glidewell, Ashleigh Sorenson, Meagan Walters, Katie Sanders, Alyssa Smith, and Spurgeon Sanders, and great-grandchildren Mason Glidewell, Olivia Glidewell, Leighton Sorenson, Hayes Smith, John Patton Walters, and Hadley Smith, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5 from 1:00-2:00, with the funeral following at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton. Burial will follow at Hinds Independent Methodist Church in Raymond.



In lieu of flowers, the family would ask you to donate to The Gideons, Friends of Alcoholics, or HIMC.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store