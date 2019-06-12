|
|
William T. "Bill" Banks
Madison - William T. "Bill" Banks, 81, entered eternal life peacefully on June 11, 2019 at St. Catherine's Village. He was born September 18, 1937 in Durant, MS, but grew up in the Coldwater Community of Neshoba County. He attended Coldwater Community School through the ninth grade before transferring to Philadelphia High School. He attended East Central Community College in the fall of 1955 before joining the U.S. Air Force in February 1956 where he was stationed at Kindley Air Force Base in Bermuda.
He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents Dr. and Mrs. W. H. Banks and parents Cary Warnock (Windy) and Ruth M. Banks, all residents of the Coldwater Community.
He is survived by his loving wife Barbara (Gandy) Banks and their children Cindy (Bill) Warner and Susan (Ted) Quertermous and grandchildren Emily Warner and Tyler and Kelly Quertermous, all of Madison, MS, his sisters Clara Ann Johnson Lewis of Madden, MS and Pat (Lavelle) Woodrick of Philadelphia, MS.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Catherine's Village Siena Center for their patient and loving care and Janyce and Lisa with Joy Care, Inc., for making his days a little brighter.
Bill wanted all of his friends and colleagues to remember him as a Christian and a man of his word. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12th from 5pm to 7pm and Thursday, June 13th at 10am followed by the funeral service at 11am. All services will be at Parkway Funeral Home on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland, MS.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Independent Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2194, Madison, MS 39130.
For more information, visit www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 12, 2019