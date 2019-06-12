Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William T. "Bill" Banks


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William T. "Bill" Banks Obituary
William T. "Bill" Banks

Madison - William T. "Bill" Banks, 81, entered eternal life peacefully on June 11, 2019 at St. Catherine's Village. He was born September 18, 1937 in Durant, MS, but grew up in the Coldwater Community of Neshoba County. He attended Coldwater Community School through the ninth grade before transferring to Philadelphia High School. He attended East Central Community College in the fall of 1955 before joining the U.S. Air Force in February 1956 where he was stationed at Kindley Air Force Base in Bermuda.

He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents Dr. and Mrs. W. H. Banks and parents Cary Warnock (Windy) and Ruth M. Banks, all residents of the Coldwater Community.

He is survived by his loving wife Barbara (Gandy) Banks and their children Cindy (Bill) Warner and Susan (Ted) Quertermous and grandchildren Emily Warner and Tyler and Kelly Quertermous, all of Madison, MS, his sisters Clara Ann Johnson Lewis of Madden, MS and Pat (Lavelle) Woodrick of Philadelphia, MS.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Catherine's Village Siena Center for their patient and loving care and Janyce and Lisa with Joy Care, Inc., for making his days a little brighter.

Bill wanted all of his friends and colleagues to remember him as a Christian and a man of his word. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12th from 5pm to 7pm and Thursday, June 13th at 10am followed by the funeral service at 11am. All services will be at Parkway Funeral Home on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland, MS.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Independent Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2194, Madison, MS 39130.

For more information, visit www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now