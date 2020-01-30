|
|
William T. Phillips
Bolton - On January 29, 2020, in the beautiful surroundings that he loved in rural Bolton, MS, William T. Phillips, known to most as Tom, released his connection to this world, leaving behind the long suffering that Parkinson's Disease had inflicted upon an otherwise healthy, strong body.
He said goodbye as a leader of life's path that he cleared for so many through his kindness, stern and unbreakable patience, warm and sincere smile, and the driest of humor that made you laugh just because it made him laugh. His natural ability to teach by example and without judgement resulted in a long lasting respect from his peers, students and family.
Tom was born on September 3, 1944 at the Jackson Infirmary and is survived by his sister Vicki Phillips, children Anita Atwood (Tony), Jeanette Morgan (Marshall), Scott Phillips (Heather), and grandchildren Curtis Morgan, Mariah Atwood, Adia Morgan, and Miles Phillips.
After graduating Brandon High School, Class of 1962, he then attended Mississippi College. Having many twists and turns in his life that included marriage, children, address changes and multiple job experiences, he eventually returned to MS College receiving his Bachelor and Masters degrees. He gave time generously along the way in church communities and the local school systems his children attended.
His true professional passion was discovered in 1995 at Belhaven College in Jackson, MS as an administrator projecting his dedication and love for the school as a whole well into retirement.
In the last days he remained true to himself, and as his dedicated sister observed Tom is preparing for the party in the next room.
Tom has rendezvoused with his wife, Linda, and is lovingly pestering to make her smile, then to laugh. Surely, he started this reunion with the same unbelievably successful line he used when he first met her so many years ago in a school cafeteria, "I'd rather be dead, than red on the head."
All donations to memorialize Tom's life can be given to Belhaven University or the Brownsville Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020