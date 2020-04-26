|
|
William Thomas Graves
Madison - William Thomas (Bill) Graves, age 93, of Madison, MS passed away at Hospice Ministries on April 25, 2020.
Bill was born in Hazlehurst, MS on March 12, 1927 to Willie and Lonnie Graves. He attended Hazlehurst High School, Copiah Lincoln Junior College, and graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1950. He was a World War II veteran. Bill married Virginia Griffin in 1957. They were happily married for 58 years, and together they had 2 children, Kathy and Bill. He worked a number of years in the oil business and as an engineer for the U.S. Forest Service. Bill was a life long fan of Ole Miss sports and was an avid runner for many years. His favorite thing to do was to spend time with his family. Bill was an active member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church.
He is survived by daughter, Kathy Keeton (Danny), son, Bill Graves (Chas), grandchildren Amanda Keeton, Ashley Peden (Blake), and Landon Graves, and great grandson, Brooks Peden.
A graveside service will be held at Parkway Memorial Cemetery on April 27, 2020. Memorial donations may be made in Bill's name to the .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020