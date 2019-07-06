|
Willie B. Carter
Pearl - Willie B. Carter, 84, passed away at her residence in Pearl, Mississippi on July 3, 2019. Ms. Carter was born on April 9, 1935 in Lena, Mississippi in the small community known as Cedar Grove.
Visitation for Ms. Carter will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm and again from 10:00 am until service time at 11:00 am on Saturday, all at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Graveside services will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS.
Ms. Carter was retired from GNB, Inc., in Flowood and was a former employee of J.A. Olsen Manufacturing in Winona, MS. She was a member of Skyway Hills Baptist Church in Pearl.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, and 3 brothers.
Survivors include 2 sons, Wayne Carter and wife, Teri, of Winona, MS and Billy Carter of North Carrolton, MS; 1 daughter, Barbara Slaton and husband, Jim, of Florence, MS; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; 1 brother, Ollie Harrell of Poplarville, MS; 4 sisters, Frankie Griffin of Pearl, Cat Bigby of Richland, Hazel Purvis of Flowood, and Betty Loper of Bloomington, IN; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be her nephews, Bill Gilmer, Will Gilmer, Tony Harrell, Jimbo Jayroe, Kyle Jayroe, and Marshall Horne.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 6, 2019