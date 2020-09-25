1/1
Willie B. Coleman Jr.
Willie B.

Coleman, Jr.

Willie B. Coleman, Jr., was born on May 21,1951 in Sharon, MS to Willie B. Coleman, Sr., and Della Potts Coleman. He passed away September 18, 2020 in St Paul, MN.

In May of 1971, Willie graduated from Canton Public Schools. Fall of that year, he moved to St Paul, MN and attended St Olaf College. He worked at various jobs before retiring.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents: Willie Sr and Della Coleman and sister Brenda Coleman Lewis. He is survived by his son Jordan Coleman. Six sisters: Clara Stewart, Hattie Smith, Sallie Thornton, Bertha Elam, Lucille Leonard and Mary Sims. Two brothers: Sylvester Coleman and Tommie Coleman. Also, a long time companion Marjorie A Park. A private service will be held at a later date.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
