Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Byram - Willie B. Nowell, 81, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. Visitation will be 9:00am until the 10:00am memorial service Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram.

Mr. Nowell was born in Neshoba County, MS to the late Coye and Lorine McGraw Nowell. A longtime resident of the Jackson-Byram area, Mr. Nowell was owner-operator of Express Truck Lube in Richland for over 18 years. He loved to fish and enjoyed a fish fry and BBQ. Mr. Nowell was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and member of First Pentecostal Church of Jackson.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Nowell. Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Bobbie Nowell of Byram; son Jeff Nowell of LA; three step-sons; daughter, Sherry Shook (Raymond) of LA; one step daughter; brothers, Charles Nowell (Beverly) of MS; Billy Joe Nowell (Linda) of TX; sister Mary McGhee of TN; sister-in-law, Tomo Nowell of MS; four grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 5, 2019
