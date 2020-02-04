Services
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Clyde Vaughn


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Clyde Vaughn Obituary
Willie Clyde Vaughn

Jackson - Willie Clyde Vaughn, age 85, passed away on February 1, 2020. She was born on March 20, 1934 to Orson Watford and Thelma Watford in Johnson Station, Pike County, MS. The oldest daughter of eight children during very poor times in their lives.

Willie Vaughn was known as the "Tax Lady," she owned a tax preparation business for over 40 years and was well respected in the accounting industry in the Jackson area. She prepared taxes for hundreds of individuals and professionals throughout the state. Willie attended Draughn's Business College and finished with a business degree.

She was an entrepreneur all of her life. She started her tax business at home so she could raise her children and still work, later in life she opened a tax office, Vaughn's Income Tax, on Old Canton Road in Jackson, MS. Along with this business, she also owned and operated a vintage glassware, china store and a snow cone business at the same location.

Her greatest passion in life was inspiring and helping her children and grandchild to become entrepreneurs and start their own businesses. She inspired her son, daughter and two grandchildren to become business owners and to pursue their talents. Her influence and inspiration led to her daughter, Donna Yowell operating an environmental consulting business and a florist. Her son, Raymond Vaughn owning a successful hair salon. Later in life, she helped two grandsons learn about business and inspired them as well. One grandson, Jeremy Vaughn now operates his own marketing firm in Oxford, Vaughn's Designs. Most recently, she helped another grandson, Taylor Yowell, establish an organic produce business, The Garden Farmacy in Bolton. She also grew up growing and preserving vegetables, so the farm was close to her heart. She shared her many hobbies, talents and wisdom in many ways with many people. Her legacy lives on through her children and her grandchildren.

Willie is survived by Daughter, Donna Yowell of Madison, MS; Two Sons, Neal Vaughn of Madison, MS, Raymond Vaughn of Ridgeland, MS; Sister, Polly Owens of Dallas, TX; Brother, Bennie Watford of Hattiesburg, MS; Sister, Eleweese Brown of Pensacola, Fl,: Three Grandchildren, Taylor Yowell of Bolton, MS, Samantha Yowell of Jackson, MS, Jeremy Vaughn of Oxford, MS; Two Great Grandchild, Elliott Greer of Jackson, MS; Jeremy Royce Vaughn of Oxford.

Visitation will be Wednesday February 5, 2020 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -