Willie Clyde Vaughn
Jackson - Willie Clyde Vaughn, age 85, passed away on February 1, 2020. She was born on March 20, 1934 to Orson Watford and Thelma Watford in Johnson Station, Pike County, MS. The oldest daughter of eight children during very poor times in their lives.
Willie Vaughn was known as the "Tax Lady," she owned a tax preparation business for over 40 years and was well respected in the accounting industry in the Jackson area. She prepared taxes for hundreds of individuals and professionals throughout the state. Willie attended Draughn's Business College and finished with a business degree.
She was an entrepreneur all of her life. She started her tax business at home so she could raise her children and still work, later in life she opened a tax office, Vaughn's Income Tax, on Old Canton Road in Jackson, MS. Along with this business, she also owned and operated a vintage glassware, china store and a snow cone business at the same location.
Her greatest passion in life was inspiring and helping her children and grandchild to become entrepreneurs and start their own businesses. She inspired her son, daughter and two grandchildren to become business owners and to pursue their talents. Her influence and inspiration led to her daughter, Donna Yowell operating an environmental consulting business and a florist. Her son, Raymond Vaughn owning a successful hair salon. Later in life, she helped two grandsons learn about business and inspired them as well. One grandson, Jeremy Vaughn now operates his own marketing firm in Oxford, Vaughn's Designs. Most recently, she helped another grandson, Taylor Yowell, establish an organic produce business, The Garden Farmacy in Bolton. She also grew up growing and preserving vegetables, so the farm was close to her heart. She shared her many hobbies, talents and wisdom in many ways with many people. Her legacy lives on through her children and her grandchildren.
Willie is survived by Daughter, Donna Yowell of Madison, MS; Two Sons, Neal Vaughn of Madison, MS, Raymond Vaughn of Ridgeland, MS; Sister, Polly Owens of Dallas, TX; Brother, Bennie Watford of Hattiesburg, MS; Sister, Eleweese Brown of Pensacola, Fl,: Three Grandchildren, Taylor Yowell of Bolton, MS, Samantha Yowell of Jackson, MS, Jeremy Vaughn of Oxford, MS; Two Great Grandchild, Elliott Greer of Jackson, MS; Jeremy Royce Vaughn of Oxford.
Visitation will be Wednesday February 5, 2020 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 4, 2020