|
|
Willie Cockroft
Crystal Springs - After a long battle with lung related illnesses that began shortly after Hurricane Katrina, Willie Garvis Cockroft, 83, of Crystal Springs, MS went home peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday October 21, 2019 while surrounded by loved ones.
Willie is survived by his wife, Fran; children, Amy Blair (Tim), Todd Cockroft (Amy), and Casey Cuff (Danny); six grandchildren; sisters, Gleva Hollis and Carla Hayman; and many nephews, nieces, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Lessie Cockroft; brother, John T. Cockroft; and infant son.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct 24, 2019, 6:00pm-8:00pm and Friday, Oct 25, 2019, 1:00-2:00pm at Lakewood Funeral Home, Jackson, MS.
Funeral services will be on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 2:00pm at Lakewood Funeral Home, Jackson, MS.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Crystal Springs for their Missions Fund. Mailing address is 316 E. Marion Avenue, Crystal Springs, MS 39059
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019