Willie Earl King, Jr.



Willie Earl, Jr. was born on September 8, 1966 in Jackson, MS to Rosie and Willie Earl King Sr. He accepted Christ in Rockford, Ill. at an early age. Rev. King transitioned this life to his heavenly home on August 27, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. at his home.



Rev. Willie Earl King, Jr. was a faithful and dedicated member and the Son of the House of Friendship M.B. Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Randy Leflore; where he also accepted his calling to the ministry. Later, he changed his membership to Shiloh M.B. Church under the leadership of Pastor Eddie Freeman. Willie was a man after God's own heart; he loved preaching and teaching God's Word. He was a hard worker and became well-known as the "Scrap-Man" for over 20 years following his grandfather's footsteps.



Family hour will be held at Jackson Memorial Chapel on September 4, 2020 from 6:00 pm -8:00 pm. Funeral services for Rev. Willie Earl King, Jr. will be held September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Melvin Collins will officiate the service at Mount Pleasant Memorial Garden.









