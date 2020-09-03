1/1
Willie Earl King Jr.
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie Earl King, Jr.

Willie Earl, Jr. was born on September 8, 1966 in Jackson, MS to Rosie and Willie Earl King Sr. He accepted Christ in Rockford, Ill. at an early age. Rev. King transitioned this life to his heavenly home on August 27, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. at his home.

Rev. Willie Earl King, Jr. was a faithful and dedicated member and the Son of the House of Friendship M.B. Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Randy Leflore; where he also accepted his calling to the ministry. Later, he changed his membership to Shiloh M.B. Church under the leadership of Pastor Eddie Freeman. Willie was a man after God's own heart; he loved preaching and teaching God's Word. He was a hard worker and became well-known as the "Scrap-Man" for over 20 years following his grandfather's footsteps.

Family hour will be held at Jackson Memorial Chapel on September 4, 2020 from 6:00 pm -8:00 pm. Funeral services for Rev. Willie Earl King, Jr. will be held September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Melvin Collins will officiate the service at Mount Pleasant Memorial Garden.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
JACKSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL SERVICE
1000 W WOODROW WILSON AVE
Jackson, MS 39213
(601) 969-9457
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by JACKSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL SERVICE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
September 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gary Mayo
September 2, 2020
We have known Willie for quiet a few years. He took care of our scrap metals at our A/C business. Over the years he became a dear friend that was an uplifting light when he came by. Always smiling, laughing, and eager to help anyway he could. We know he is with Jesus now and not hurting anymore, but we are sure going to miss him around here. Great man and dear Friend.
Mike, David, and Mark Welch
September 2, 2020
Will miss his voice singing .
Jacqueline Cameron
Friend
September 1, 2020
We have known Willie for many years as neighbor and as a friend. He was a good man. He will be missed dearly. We are praying for the family(especially Chloe and Ashley).
Terry and Betty Kennedy
Neighbor
September 1, 2020
We had the pleasure of knowing Willie through his scrap business. He was a wonderful Godly man and we will miss him.
Brent and Kim Quarles
Acquaintance
August 31, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.lynn Gray and family
Your song “ I will fly away when Jesus come“.
Lynn Gray
Military
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved