Collins Funeral Home
461 W. Northside Dr
Jackson, MS 39206
601-366-9889
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Elizabeth Baptist Church
6398 Airplane Road
Bolton, MS
View Map
Willie Earl Montgomery Obituary
Willie Earl Montgomery

Ridgeland - Willie Earl Montgomery, age 68, of Bolton, MS passed away October 3, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.

Family and Friends may visit 12:00 to 6:00 PM Friday, October 11th at Collins Northside Chapel, 461 West Northside Drive. His funeral service will be held at Mt. Elizabeth Baptist Church, 6398 Airplane Road, Bolton, Saturday, October 12th at 11:00 AM Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery, Edwards.

Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
