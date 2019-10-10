|
Willie Earl Montgomery
Ridgeland - Willie Earl Montgomery, age 68, of Bolton, MS passed away October 3, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.
Family and Friends may visit 12:00 to 6:00 PM Friday, October 11th at Collins Northside Chapel, 461 West Northside Drive. His funeral service will be held at Mt. Elizabeth Baptist Church, 6398 Airplane Road, Bolton, Saturday, October 12th at 11:00 AM Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery, Edwards.
Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019