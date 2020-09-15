1/
WIllie James Brown
WIllie James Brown

Jackson - Willie James Brown, 75, passed away on September 12, 2020, at his home. Private graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Timothy R. Brown Endowed Memorial Scholarship at Jackson State University (JSU), https://app.mobilecause.com/form/34eUag?vid=bi1sk.

Mr. Brown, a native of Jackson, MS, was a 1966 graduate of JSU. He retired as a Hinds County Deputy Tax Assessor. His hobbies were traveling, fishing, and JSU football.

He is survived by: his wife of 49 years, Jacquelyne; grandson, Timothy II, of Ridgeland; sister, Mary (Leroy) Jenkins of Jackson, daughter-in-law, Jacqueline, of Ridgeland; and niece, LeMia (Traftin) Thompson of Rogers, AR. Mr. Brown was predeceased by his son, Timothy, and his parents, Wille and Beatrice Brown.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
