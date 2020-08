Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Willie's life story with friends and family

Share Willie's life story with friends and family

Willie James Lacey, Jr.



Jackson - 78, surrounded by family, passed away August 15 at his residence in Jackson. Family and friends may visit 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 21, at Collins Northside Chapel, 461 West Northside Drive.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store