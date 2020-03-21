|
|
Willie Lyle Tate
Forest - Willie Lyle Tate, at age 97, passed away March 19, 2020 in the MS State Veterans Home of Jackson. He was born August 10, 1922 in Poplarville to parents Willie B. Tate and Mary Lyle Tate. He was stationed in England during WWII and served as a tail gunner in a B-17 Flying Fortress for the US Army Air Corps in the Allied bombing campaign against Nazi-occupied Europe. He graduated from MSU in 1949 with a degree in poultry science. He was a long-time resident of Forest where he worked in the chicken industry for many years of his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Opal Patricia Everett from Hickory. He is survived by sons Lyle Tate Jr. (Janie), Jimmy Tate, and Phillip Tate; daughters Beverly Puckett (Tony) and Sheila Bosarge (Clyde).
Lyle loved the outdoors making the most of his time planting vegetable gardens, deer hunting, and crappie fishing. For many years he loved to travel to the Gulf Coast and Louisiana to buy fresh shrimp and provide it to many of his friends in the Forest area. He also loved to bring back cases of oranges and satsumas from Louisiana as gifts to friends.
Many years ago Lyle made a decision to donate his body to science via UMMC and that wish has been fulfilled. A memorial service will be scheduled at Forest Baptist Church in the near future as concerns over the corona virus subside.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020