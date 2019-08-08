|
Willie Mae Grant
Pearl - Ms. Willie Mae Grant was born July 16, 1922. A resident of Pearl, Mississippi, but originally from the Tougaloo, MS, community, she passed away at age 97 on July 31, 2019.
Willie Mae Grant is survived by: one daughter, Carolyn Grant Jackson (Clifton) of Pearl, MS; sister-in-law, Dorothy Patrick Grant of Jackson, MS; and four granddaughters, Kamekia Grant of Richland, MS, Freda Grant Nolden (Steve) of Jackson, MS, Chrisshon Grant of Pearl, MS, and Candace Jackson Shepard (Kelajah) of Honolulu, Hawaii.
Visitation is 1 - 7 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, (family present 5 - 6:30 p.m.) at Lakeover Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Lakeover Funeral Home, Jackson, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 8, 2019