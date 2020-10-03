Willie Mae "Billie" Terry
Canton - Willie Mae "Billie" Brooks Terry, 88, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Madison County Nursing Home. Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am chapel service. Burial will be in the Canton Cemetery.
Mrs. Terry was a member of First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by husbands, A. A. "Dick" Brooks, Jr. and Dr. Joe Walter Terry, Jr.
Survivors include: daughters, Sharon Bankson (Clyde) of Gulfport and Susan Barnes (Mike) of Benton, AR; brother, Jimmy Crain of Carthage; grandchildren, Jason Farrer, Nicholas Farrer, Amanda Stegall, and Evangeline Burkhardt; and great-grandsons, David and Daniel Farrer.
