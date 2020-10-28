Mrs. Willie Ruth LewisTupelo - Willie Ruth Williams Lewis, 93, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.Born on October 26, 1927, in Ludlow, MS, she was the daughter of the late David Williams and Winner Brown Williams.Willie Ruth was a member of First Baptist Church of Morton. She was faithful to her church and loved her church family.She led by example and showed her family the true meaning of hard work, dedication, and integrity, always with a joyful attitude and thankful heart.Willie Ruth relocated to Tupelo, MS, in October 2007, where she was near her daughter's family. Magnolia Manor became her new residence, and when asked about the Manor, she promptly replied, "It is not home, but it is the next best place." Her family was blessed to have been a part of the Manor's extended family that loved her dearly.She was preceded in death by her husband William Joel (Billy) Lewis, Morton; her parents David and Winner Brown Williams, Ludlow; her brother Floyd C. Williams, Madison; and her great nephew David Williams, also of Madison.Willie Ruth is survived by her daughter Dianne L. Harris (Glenn Ray), her granddaughter Christe' Rhea Harris-Leech (John), her great grandchildren John Harris Leech and Addison Cate Leech, all of Tupelo, MS.Ott and Lee Funeral Home of Morton is entrusted with the arrangements. There will be a private service due to the COVID pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Morton.