Willie Sue Wiggins
1929 - 2020
Willie Sue Wiggins

Florence - Willie Sue Wiggins passed away on July 14,2020 in Florence, MS. A funeral service will be on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Lakewood Funeral Home. Burial at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Mrs. Wiggins was born in Simpson County, MS in 1929 to the late R. Sanderford and Ophelia Hastings Sanderford. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Florence. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and working in her garden.

Mrs. Wiggins is preceded in death by two husbands; husband, Joseph B. Wiggins; parents; seven sisters and four brothers. She is survived by her daughter and son, Linda Williamson and Nelson McWilliams; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
6019222123
