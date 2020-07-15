Willie Sue Wiggins



Florence - Willie Sue Wiggins passed away on July 14,2020 in Florence, MS. A funeral service will be on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Lakewood Funeral Home. Burial at Lakewood Memorial Park.



Mrs. Wiggins was born in Simpson County, MS in 1929 to the late R. Sanderford and Ophelia Hastings Sanderford. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Florence. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and working in her garden.



Mrs. Wiggins is preceded in death by two husbands; husband, Joseph B. Wiggins; parents; seven sisters and four brothers. She is survived by her daughter and son, Linda Williamson and Nelson McWilliams; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.









