Wilma Gay Rose Anderson
Madison - Wilma Gay Rose Anderson, 70, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:30 at Wright and Ferguson in Clinton. Service will be at 10:30, followed by a graveside service.
Gay was born March 13, 1949 in Jackson to Joe and Elsie Rose. She was a graduate of Murrah High School and MS University for Women. She worked in retail until she married her beloved husband, Ron Anderson. Gay was an artist and loved to paint. She also loved her dogs and many friends. Gay was a faithful Christian and walked with the Lord, daily.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Gay to: CARA (Community Animal Rescue and Adoptions) 960 N. Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39209 or Hospice Ministries 450 Towne Center, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019