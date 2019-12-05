Services
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
(601) 924-9308
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Gay Rose Anderson


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Gay Rose Anderson Obituary
Wilma Gay Rose Anderson

Madison - Wilma Gay Rose Anderson, 70, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:30 at Wright and Ferguson in Clinton. Service will be at 10:30, followed by a graveside service.

Gay was born March 13, 1949 in Jackson to Joe and Elsie Rose. She was a graduate of Murrah High School and MS University for Women. She worked in retail until she married her beloved husband, Ron Anderson. Gay was an artist and loved to paint. She also loved her dogs and many friends. Gay was a faithful Christian and walked with the Lord, daily.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Gay to: CARA (Community Animal Rescue and Adoptions) 960 N. Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39209 or Hospice Ministries 450 Towne Center, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -