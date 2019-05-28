Wilma Jean Lucroy



Brandon, MS - Wilma Jean Williams Lucroy, 71, a resident of Brandon, MS passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS with interment in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Rev. Michael Smith and Dr. Ricky Gray will officiate the services.



Mrs. Lucroy was born on October 25, 1947 to Hubie Williams and Icie Smith Williams. She was married to Tommy Frank Lucroy. Mrs. Lucroy was a faithful member of Flowood Baptist Church in Flowood, MS. She worked as a deputy clerk for Rankin County Chancery Court many years before retiring. She was a very generous and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved her family very much and spending time with them brought great joy to her life. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.



Mrs. Lucroy was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Frank Lucroy; parents, Hubie Williams and Icie Smith Williams; her brothers, Dalton, Mack and Jerry Williams.



Mrs. Lucroy is survived by her children, Karen (Gary) Lyles and Kim (Michael) Smith; grandchildren, Emily Kate Smith and Thomas Gustave Smith; her fur babies, Toby, Sunny, Gus and a host of friends.



You may offer your condolences at www.ottandlee.com Published in Clarion Ledger on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary