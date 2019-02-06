|
|
Wilma Mayfield Ammons
Raymond - Wilma Mayfield Ammons, age 95, of Raymond, went to be with the Lord on Feb 3, 2019.
Wilma was born in Smith Co., MS on Aug 17, 1923 to Isabelle Lack and Lewis Mayfield. She was predeceased by her husband, Willie Ray of 54 years; her parents; brothers, J C & Clifton Mayfield; sisters, Minnie Mae Lowery and Lucille McClain; and daughter-in-law, Jean. She is survived by 3 children, Ray Ammons, Elaine Camarda (Ed) and John Ammons (Cindy); 8 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren (another precious one to be born soon); numerous nieces and nephews.
Wilma loved gardening and enjoyed being outdoors. She loved piddling around in her yard and could pretty much get anything to thrive by just covering it with soil. Her cooking was fantastic-her chicken & dumplings, biscuits and banana pudding were beyond amazing. She loved having all of her family around and cooking for all. Wilma was a strong Christian woman and was a member of Oak Forest Baptist Church in Jackson for many years. She was a wonderful mother, Granny, aunt and friend. She will be missed by all.
Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday February 8th with services at 11 a.m. at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home (3780 Highway 80, Pearl, MS) with burial in Lakewood Memorial Park, Clinton.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 6, 2019