Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
More Obituaries for Wilma McClelland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma McClelland


1920 - 2020
Wilma McClelland Obituary
Wilma McClelland

Midland, NC - Wilma Lee Floyd McLelland, ninety-nine years-of-age, of Midland, NC; formerly of Clinton, MS, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 11:20 p.m. Wilma Lee was born in Magee, MS on July 5, 1920. She was the devoted wife of the late Reverend William Calvin McLelland and is survived by her two loving children, O'Lynda Lee McLelland Walker (Denver) of Midland, NC and William Calvin McLelland II (Martha) of Pearl, MS. Interment will take place in Lakewood Memorial Park, Jackson, MS.

A celebration of life and Birthday Party will be held on July 5th at Mt. Pleasant UMC, Mt. Pleasant, NC
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
