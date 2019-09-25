|
Winfield Carey Saxton
Madison - Winfield Carey "Sax" Saxton, 97, of Madison, died suddenly of natural causes on Aug. 9, 2019, at his daughter's home in Edneyville, N.C.
He leaves his six children, Rebecca Doyle (Reed), Elizabeth Searles (Mark), Carrie Didlake, William Saxton (Melissa), James Saxton (Gloria), and Josephine Saxton; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, LaVerne Young Saxton; sister, Thelma Fidance; brother, Orrian Saxton; and Son-in-law, Scott Didlake.
Winfield was born on Feb. 6, 1922, in Port Penn, Del., to Harry and Reba Saxton. He graduated from DuPont High in Wilmington, Del., and joined the U.S. Navy in 1942. After WW II he married his wife LaVerne, of DeQueen, Ark. Win re-enlisted in the Korean Conflict, serving four years. Throughout his life, he worked as a radioman, television repairman, and broadcast engineer for WLBT. Win and LaVerne faithfully attended First Presbyterian Church of Madison for more than four decades. He was cherished for his humility and kindness.
The memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 7717 Old Canton Road in Madison, Miss. Visitation will be one hour before, at 10 a.m., and interment of his ashes with military honors will follow the service at the Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery, 759 U.S. Hwy. 51 in Madison.
