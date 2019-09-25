Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
7717 Old Canton Road
Madison, MS
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
7717 Old Canton Road
Madison, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Winfield Saxton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winfield Carey Saxton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winfield Carey Saxton Obituary
Winfield Carey Saxton

Madison - Winfield Carey "Sax" Saxton, 97, of Madison, died suddenly of natural causes on Aug. 9, 2019, at his daughter's home in Edneyville, N.C.

He leaves his six children, Rebecca Doyle (Reed), Elizabeth Searles (Mark), Carrie Didlake, William Saxton (Melissa), James Saxton (Gloria), and Josephine Saxton; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, LaVerne Young Saxton; sister, Thelma Fidance; brother, Orrian Saxton; and Son-in-law, Scott Didlake.

Winfield was born on Feb. 6, 1922, in Port Penn, Del., to Harry and Reba Saxton. He graduated from DuPont High in Wilmington, Del., and joined the U.S. Navy in 1942. After WW II he married his wife LaVerne, of DeQueen, Ark. Win re-enlisted in the Korean Conflict, serving four years. Throughout his life, he worked as a radioman, television repairman, and broadcast engineer for WLBT. Win and LaVerne faithfully attended First Presbyterian Church of Madison for more than four decades. He was cherished for his humility and kindness.

The memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 7717 Old Canton Road in Madison, Miss. Visitation will be one hour before, at 10 a.m., and interment of his ashes with military honors will follow the service at the Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery, 759 U.S. Hwy. 51 in Madison.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winfield's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.