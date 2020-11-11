Winfred Alton Davis
Winfred Alton Davis passed peacefully in his sleep November 3rd, 2020 at Forrest General in Hattiesburg, MS. He was 91. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marian Davis, and the following siblings, Ralph Davis, Charles Davis, Raymond Davis, Robert Davis, Jack Davis, Gene Davis, Rex Davis, Reba Davis, and Caroline Davis, as well as his second wife Marian Davis. He is survived by his children; Tim (Shelby) Davis, Mitzi (Roger) Durham, Sheila (Rick) Buie, Scott (Cindy) Davis, Jennifer (Ronnie) Bagwell; as well as 9 Grandchildren; 7 Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and one brother Billy (Mary) Davis. For more information, visit the online memorial at www.sebrellfuneralhome.com