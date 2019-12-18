|
|
Dr. Winnie Merle Kendrick
Pearl - Dr. Winnie Merle Kendrick, 84, of Pearl, MS passed away on December 16, 2019 in Hattiesburg, MS.
Winnie Merle was born in Covington County, Mississippi on February 26, 1935 to Virgil Holloway and Janie Sellers.
She had a great love for her family. Winnie Merle had a servant's heart and cared for each person she came in contact with. She loved her church family and pastors. She was currently a member of Move Church in Pearl, MS. She was a retired teacher from Jackson Public Schools.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl, MS, with a service following in the chapel at 1:00 pm. Burial will be in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS.
Winnie Merle is survived by her daughters, Patsy Merle Sanders (Roger), Marilyn Kendrick McElhenny (Glenn), and Wanda Jean May (Bill); grandchildren, Jennifer Weeks Johnson (Shane), Jessica Weeks Johnston (Paul), Daniel McElhenny (Melany), Jonathan Lee McElhenny (Laura), Aaron May (Heather), Lauren May Mohler (Michael), and Katie Leigh Ann May; great grandchildren, Trevor Hatley, Briana and Shana Johnson, Brady Johnston (Morgan) and Julia Johnston, and Lauren, Alex, Emma, Samuel Lee, and Rivers McElhenny, Jace Ringo, Drake Kohen Thibodeaux, Anniston Grace May, and James Matthew May. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Kendrick; parents; and her siblings.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019