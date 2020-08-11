Wolsey VanHoose Jones
Jackson - Wolsey VanHoose Jones died on August 10, 2020 at the age of 95 at his home. A family service will be held at St. James' Episcopal Church on Thursday, August 13 with burial in the church columbarium.
He was born in Bullock County, AL on March 15, 1925 and moved to Tuscaloosa at the age of 2. His family eventually moved to a home across the street from Bryant-Denny Stadium and thus began a life- long love of the University of Alabama. He graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in Industrial Engineering. While there, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He served in the Korean War and World War II. During World War II, he was drafted and sent to Camp Hood, Texas, then West Point and Ft. Benning, GA. In the Korean War, he was a second LT in the Air Force and stationed in Dayton, OH. It was in Ohio, where he met his future wife on a blind date.
Mr. Jones was a longtime resident of Jackson, MS. He was a member of St. James' Episcopal Church, The Miss. Society of Professional Engineers, River Hills Club, and The Jackson Camellia Society. He retired from Desoto and Madison Furniture Company and became an active volunteer at Gleaners for 20 years.
Wolsey never complained, always said he felt fine, and never wanted any fuss made over him. He always said a special day was any day his family was around.
He is predeceased by his parents, Lucia and George Herbert Jones, his brother, George Herbert Jones, Jr, his sisters, Emilee Chenault, Lucia Drury and Fredericka Winstead, and his beloved wife of 66 years, Barbara S. Jones.
Survivors include children, Lucia Jones (Dee) of Madison, Christie Brooks (Larry) of Germantown, TN, Van Jones (Nancy) of Madison, and grandchildren - Mary Lucia Jones Smith (Clayton) of Flora, Ollie Demarre Jones, Jr. (Courtney) of Madison, Emily Brooks Hassell (Jay) of Madison, Lori Brooks May (Greg) of Lookout Mountain, GA, Kyle Alston Jones (Morgan) of Jackson, Kelsey Jones Emerson (Webb) of Memphis, TN. Great grandchildren, Lucy Smith, Anna Grace Smith, Charlie Jones, Molly Jones, Brooks Hassell, Lee Alston Hassell, Truman May, and Luke May.
We are forever grateful to our wonderful team of caregivers, especially Terri Wright and Pat Rosell, because they have served him faithfully for 5 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James' Episcopal Church Pastoral Care in Jackson, MS, Gleaners, Inc. in Jackson, MS or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memphis, TN.