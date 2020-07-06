W.P. Black
Gore Springs - William Patterson Black, Age 95, passed away Friday July 3rd, 2020. Surviving family includes 4 daughters, Linda (Reagan) Ford, Rebecca Black, Debby Franklin, and Laurie (James) Ward; and one honorary daughter Sandy Bell. He leaves behind two sisters Francis Moore and Dorothy Lee; one brother, Charles (Norma) Black, and two Sisters in Love Paulette Black and Joann Lowe. 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
W.P. was a WWII combat soldier and staff Sergeant in the Pacific corridor. He was present when General MacArthur returned to the Philippines, and participated in the post war occupation of Japan. W.P. had a 31 year career with the Miss. Dept of Public Safety, and was domiciled at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, Mississippi.
Two peas in a pod were W.P. And Shirley Ann, with 65 years of marriage; their devotion to each other was a sight to see.
Her dreams included seeing Hawaii and traveling the west coast. He made it happen.
He was the caretaker of the Oxberry Bayou Hunting Club in Holcomb for several years. It was there he got his trophy deer.
His family and relatives enjoyed vacationing at Hugh White State Park for years; and many Christmas gatherings at Cossar State Park. He loved his family fellowship.
A member of Gore Springs Baptist Church since 1982, W.P. was anointed a deacon at GSBC on October 21, 2001.
WP loved to fish for Grenada Lake crappie in the early morning. And he usually had an entourage of boats that would follow him to the best locations. 38 years later he would point out the perfect spots to catch the "big ones" when riding by Grenada Lake. He grew tomatoes for many neighbors of Shurden Estates for years and he built his beloved "cabin in the woods by the lake" he shared with his family.
Due to the pandemic, the memorial will be for family members only. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Gore Springs Baptist Church at 32505 Highway 8 East, Gore Springs MS 38929.
He has traded in his worn out body for a brand new Heavenly body. He is with his beloved Shirley Ann in their place next to the throne of our Lord and Savior.
B-41 10 - 7 Greenwood.
