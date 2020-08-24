Wydell Winstead - Gray
Springfield Community - Mrs. Wydell W. Gray age 94, passed away Monday August 24, 2020 at MS. Care Center in Morton, MS. A visitation will be held on Wednesday August 26th 2020 at Springfield Baptist Church in Morton, MS from 10:00AM until 10:50AM with a funeral service to follow. Reverend Jerry Lewis and Brother Tal Varderman will officiate. Burial will be at Springfield Baptist Cemetery, there will be no graveside service. Mrs. Gray was a lifelong resident of the Springfield Community. She was Baptist by faith and a member of Springfield Baptist Church of Morton, MS. She is preceded in death by her husband, Berton "Ray" Gray; her parents, Jimmie B. Winstead and Odis Mahaffey Winstead; her first husband, Leon McEwen; her son, Winstead McEwen; brother, Staff Sergeant James W. Winstead. She is survived by her nieces and nephews and a number of cousins. You may leave an online condolence or light a memory candle by visiting our website at www.wolffuneralservices.com