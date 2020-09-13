Wylodean Dickerson RobyBrandon - Mrs. Wylodean Dickerson Roby, age 95, of Brandon, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 11, 2020.Mrs. Roby was born October 19, 1924 in Sallis, Mississippi, daughter of the late Mary Margaret Cain and Jasper Jefferson Dickerson. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, Rev. C.M. Roby. She was also preceded in death by her nine siblings.She is survived by her loving daughter and only child, Brenda Sullivan (Larry), two grandchildren, Renee Ainsworth (Gary), of Madison, and Marvin Moorman (Pam), of Brandon, and five great-grandchildren, Cooper Haywood of Tupelo, Connor Haywood of Jackson, Jennifer Moorman of Hattiesburg, Cole Haywood of Starkville, and Christian Moorman of Brandon.A faithful and dedicated Pastors wife for her husbands 45 years of ministry, serving Churches in Alabama, North Mississippi and the Delta, she displayed Christ-like love in all she did. During those years, she enjoyed working with the children, teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir and playing the piano.She lived her life a humble servant of God, but was primarily a loving homemaker that took exceptional care of her family. She loved her family and took every opportunity to be with them; she loved attending events her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated in. Her love for her family was undeniable and she considered her church family as her own.She spent a long life beside her husband doing the work of the Lord who she loved more than anything else.