Services
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
3580 Robinson Rd.
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-3666
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:30 PM
Christ the King Catholic Church
2303 J R Lynch Street
Jackson, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Griffin-Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda Griffin-Clark


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yolanda Griffin-Clark Obituary
Yolanda Griffin-Clark

Jackson, MS - Mrs. Yolanda Griffin-Clark was born July 11, 1951 in New Orleans Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her parents Karl and Gloria R. Washington-Griffin and her brother Karl Raphael Griffin. She was married to Commissioner Jermal Clark for 42 years. She is survived by her husband and children Adrianne Clark-Watson, Jermal Dorian Clark and their adopted daughter Shanine Beets; and her sister Lucia Griffin and her son Anthony R. Griffin. The Rosary and Family Hour will be held Thursday October 3, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., Christ the King Catholic Church 2303 J R Lynch Street Jackson Mississippi 39209. Funeral services will be held Friday October 4, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yolanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now