Yolanda Griffin-Clark
Jackson, MS - Mrs. Yolanda Griffin-Clark was born July 11, 1951 in New Orleans Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her parents Karl and Gloria R. Washington-Griffin and her brother Karl Raphael Griffin. She was married to Commissioner Jermal Clark for 42 years. She is survived by her husband and children Adrianne Clark-Watson, Jermal Dorian Clark and their adopted daughter Shanine Beets; and her sister Lucia Griffin and her son Anthony R. Griffin. The Rosary and Family Hour will be held Thursday October 3, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., Christ the King Catholic Church 2303 J R Lynch Street Jackson Mississippi 39209. Funeral services will be held Friday October 4, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 4, 2019