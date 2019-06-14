Services
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Ballard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Ballard


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Yvonne Ballard Obituary
Yvonne Ballard



Terry - Yvonne Metcalfe Ballard, 72, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Visitation will be 1-3pm Friday, June 14, 2019 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram. Services will begin at 3pm followed by interment at Palestine Cemetery in Raymond.

Mrs. Ballard was born in Centreville, MS to the late Lamar and Margaret McDaniel Metcalfe. She retired as Human Resource Manager from Great Southern Industries. Mrs. Ballard loved working in her yard and especially enjoyed seeing people enjoy her cooking.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Denise Ballard. Survivors include her husband of 50 wonderful years, Guy H. Ballad of Terry; son, Steve Ballard and wife Wanda of Terry; sisters, Nancy Byrd of Prairieville, LA, Peggy Livingston of Monroe, LA and Linda Williamson of Tallulah, LA; grandson, Guy Stephen "Stevie" Ballard, Jr. and numerous nieces and nephews.

Online guest book available at www.chancellorfunealhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
Download Now