Yvonne Ballard
Terry - Yvonne Metcalfe Ballard, 72, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Visitation will be 1-3pm Friday, June 14, 2019 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram. Services will begin at 3pm followed by interment at Palestine Cemetery in Raymond.
Mrs. Ballard was born in Centreville, MS to the late Lamar and Margaret McDaniel Metcalfe. She retired as Human Resource Manager from Great Southern Industries. Mrs. Ballard loved working in her yard and especially enjoyed seeing people enjoy her cooking.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Denise Ballard. Survivors include her husband of 50 wonderful years, Guy H. Ballad of Terry; son, Steve Ballard and wife Wanda of Terry; sisters, Nancy Byrd of Prairieville, LA, Peggy Livingston of Monroe, LA and Linda Williamson of Tallulah, LA; grandson, Guy Stephen "Stevie" Ballard, Jr. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 14, 2019