Yvonne Ponder Burnham
Mayton, MS - Yvonne Ponder Burnham, 82, of Puckett, Mississippi, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born Tuesday, October 26, 1937.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the Union Baptist Church in Mayton, Mississippi.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church. The burial will follow in Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Alvin Doyle and Bro. Jacob McLendon will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Mendenhall is in charge of arrangements. (601) 847-4401
Mrs. Burnham was an active member of Union Baptist Church in Mayton, Mississippi. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, and sister. In her early years, she attended Southside Baptist Church in Jackson, Mississippi. When she was needed she enjoyed playing the piano in church. She retired as Deputy Clerk for the Mississippi Supreme Court after forty years of service. She served as a representative of the National Conference of Appellate Court Clerks. After retirement, she moved back to Mayton, and rejoined Union Baptist Church in Mayton. She enjoyed the time that she spent with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. "Buster" Burnham; parents, Enos and Ethel Lorena Calhoun Ponder; four sisters, Hazel Ponder Montgomery, Lola Ponder, Faye Ponder Moore, and Maxine Ponder; one brother, Gary Ponder.
Survivors include her two daughters, Beverly Burnham Hofsass and husband, John of Puckett, MS and Sherry Burnham Anderson and husband, Troy of Puckett, MS; eight grandchildren, Christiana Cook Smith (Andrew), Joshua Hofsass (Ronda), Cory Hofsass (Haley), Emily Hofsass, Christopher Hofsass, Maria Hofsass, Brittney Gardner, and Jacob Anderson; four great-grandchildren, Steeley Hofsass, Tinley Hofsass, Brayden Hofsass, and Callum Hofsass; one sister, Anita Ponder Means of Puckett, MS; and a host of other family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be John Hofsass, Jacob Anderson, Phillip Means, Joshua Hofsass, Ronald Burnham, and Monroe Burnham. Honorary pallbearers will be Vernon Montgomery, Robert Jones, Troy Anderson, and Chad Miley.
