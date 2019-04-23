Zachary Ward Paley Spell



Gluckstadt - Zachary Ward Paley Spell passed unexpectedly, Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was 21.



Zach was a 2015 graduate of Germantown High School where he was a member of the homecoming court both his junior and senior year, and also played as a defensive end on the football team. After graduation Zach attended Holmes Community College, and then the University of Mississippi. While at Ole Miss he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity.



Zach left Ole Miss for Hinds Community College to pursue an education in Electro-Mechanical Technology. At Hinds, Zach found his career path and passion. He loved all the knowledge he gained, and was a Presidential Scholar in the 2018 Fall semester. He was due to receive full certification in May.



He had a great love for his parents and family. They enjoyed being together, whether it was vacationing at the beach or tailgating at Mississippi State University.



Zach was an avid outdoorsman; enjoying hunting and fishing. He could often be found at his grandmother's farm, bush hogging and hunting. The colder and wetter, the better. Over Spring Break, last year, he went to Wyoming, with high school friends on a whim, just to not be indoors. Last summer, Zach fulfilled a lifelong dream of skydiving.



Zach was always surrounded by multitudes of friends, whether it was on a back porch or in a duck hole. He loved to ride the Delta backroads and always appreciated a beautiful sunset. Zach was as a golden- hearted country gentleman.



He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Melvin Spell Sr. and Robert Paley; and his uncle, "Doc" Hicks.



He is survived by his parents, Melvin and Lara Spell, of Gluckstadt; maternal grandmother, Frances Paley, of Jackson; paternal grandmother, Nancy Spell, of Lexington; aunts and uncles: Cindy and Hal Middleton, Mike and Denise Upton, and Susan Upton Hicks; cousins: Curt Middleton (Callen), Will Middleton (Erin), and Katherine Middleton; his beloved pets, Molly and CB; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24th at Parkway Hills United Methodist Church, 1468 Highland Colony Parkway. Interment will follow in Natchez Trace Memorial Park.



Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23rd at the church. Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary