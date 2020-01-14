|
Zelda Abernathy
Pearl - Martha Zelda Abernathy, 88, passed from this life Tuesday, January 14, 2020, while surrounded by her family at home.
Visitation will be 12:00-2:00pm, Friday, January 17, 2020, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm in the funeral home chapel with interment in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
Zelda was born November 26, 1931, in Magee, a daughter of the late John Elmer Herrington and Margaret Adcock Herrington.
Zelda was a dedicated member of Eastside Baptist Church in Pearl. She served as a Sunday School teacher and kitchen coordinator, as well as assisted with youth events, and joyfully helped in any way that she could. She was an LPN for Rankin General Hospital for more than 15 years. Her hobbies included camping with her family and caring for her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, J.L. Abernathy, Jr., sister, Louise Boatman, and brother, Mims Herrington.
Survivors include daughter, Sheila Wedgeworth and husband Steve; sons, Larry Abernathy and wife Ann, and David Abernathy and wife Denise; 8 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to her caregiver, Suzie Cox.
Memorials may be made to the at .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020