Zelma Melvin Gandy
Savannah, GA - Zelma Melvin Gandy, 87, of Savannah, GA, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, under the care of Spanish Oaks Retreat. Zelma, the youngest of six children, was born and raised in Laurel, MS, graduating Valedictorian of the George S. Gardiner High School class of 1949. Zelma was a graduate of the University of Mississippi, earning degrees in music and business. After college, she married her junior high school sweetheart, John V. Gandy, Jr., in 1954. They lived in in Baton Rouge, LA; Orange, TX; Jackson, MS, Florence, MS, and eventually retired in Savannah, GA, in 1997, raising four children along the way. Her life revolved around her faith and her family. A talented musician, she taught piano and choral music, in addition to serving as pianist and organist for several churches. She owned/co-owned several businesses, developed real estate, and worked as an accountant. She was a lifelong Southern Baptist, and a charter member of Skidaway Island Baptist Church in Savannah, GA, where she served as church organist, secretary, and bookkeeper during her "retirement" . She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard B. and Zelma Waits Melvin, Sr.; brother, Leonard B. Melvin, Jr; and sister, Virginia Melvin Burgess. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, John V. Gandy, Jr.; sons, John V. Gandy, III, M.D. (Janice) and Robert "Bobby" D. Gandy; daughters, Trudy Gandy Sauer (Mark) and Zelma Gandy Don Sing, Ph.D. (Sam), and 6 beloved grandchildren - Allie, Johnny, Jared, Jacob, Ryan and James; brother, Harold Melvin (Peggy); sisters, Joyce Melvin Bennett and Jean Melvin Carrigan; brother-in-law, Duane Burgess, sister-in-law Sue Gandy Boone (Randall) and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of her life will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, 11 a.m., at Skidaway Island Baptist Church in Savannah, Georgia. Memorial Donations may be made to the Skidaway Island Baptist Church Music Program or Gideons International (www.gideons.org).
Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019