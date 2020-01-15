Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Elizabeth Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Elizabeth Smith, who in her 75 years on earth, was a daughter, a sister, a mother, a grandmother, a caregiver and friend, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

Although our Alice knew difficulty in her life, she never wavered, becoming stronger with each new challenge life threw at her, up to and including her final battle these past few months. She made much of her way in life seemingly on her own but never alone.

Alice was born in Georgetown but would ultimately live, work and play in a number of cities, towns and states, settling ultimately in Dacono, Colo.

To be a part of Alice's day was to ride a 24-hour frenetic clock that often involved children to tend, errands to run and home repairs to accomplish, always with a good natured chuckle. Going where the day might take her, never one to get too wrapped up in planning, she believed in taking trips on a whim, reasoning that if you don't do a bunch of planning, you're less likely to be disappointed if things don't turn out as you'd wished or hoped.

To that end, some of us were blessed to have been able to travel with Alice over the past few years, and gift shop souvenirs pale in importance when balanced against the love and laughter shared on those trips. We're blessed for that, but it makes the loss that much stronger.

If you knew Alice for any length of time, perhaps you came to see her as a mother-hen type but with a potent dose of mama bear mixed in, too. She had a nostalgic streak a mile wide: recalling life in Georgetown, a favorite uncle, candy licorice or a beloved song.

Naturally, as the "big sister" in the family, her loss as a source of family lore is reason enough to grieve. We've truly lost a part of ourselves.

Alice Elizabeth Smith is survived by her children April Thomas (Julius Tomasi), Rick Romero (Kathy), Aaron Romero-Smith (Dana), Katharyn Schneider-Smith (Timothy Watt), Andrew Smith (Jenny) and Kirstie Smith, as well as 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time, but her family asks that you remember to tell those you love that you love them every chance you have.



