Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Barbara Fitzgerald lived a long life full of gratitude and good cheer. Nothing was more important to her than her family, and she always made sure to bring everyone together for every occasion, whether it was a birthday, holiday, First Communion or anything else.

Deeply dedicated to her community, she was involved in just about everything you can imagine in her adopted small hometown of Idaho Springs.

Barbara Ruth Fitzgerald died peacefully at her home on April 3, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 91.

She was born in Boulder on Dec. 22, 1927, to Joseph Enright and Lucile Early Enright. She graduated from Boulder High School in 1945 and attended the University of Colorado at Boulder for one year.

She married James William Fitzgerald on Sept. 7, 1946, in Boulder, and they raised three children together. In 1952, they moved to Idaho Springs to become owners and operators of the Peoriana Motel.

They spent their entire working careers at the motel, working seven days a week, 365 days a year, until retiring in 1978.

When she wasn't working, Barbara was often volunteering for the PTA and in many other roles for the local schools and her community. She was an avid competitor who enjoyed playing golf and tennis, a longtime member of the Applewood Ladies Golf Group, Indian Tree Ladies Golf Group and the Idaho Springs Bowling League.

She is survived by two sons, James W. Fitzgerald and his wife Sandi of Boulder, and Jerry D. Fitzgerald and his wife Julie of Evergreen; a daughter, Cynthia A. Hester and her husband Kent of Kremmling, Colo.; 11 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2011, her parents and two brothers.

A Rosary service was held on Monday, April 8, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 1317 Mapleton Ave. in Boulder. Interment was at Mountain View Memorial Park, 3016 Kalmia Ave. in Boulder.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Evans Home Health Care & Hospice at

To send an online condolence to the family, please visit





Barbara Fitzgerald lived a long life full of gratitude and good cheer. Nothing was more important to her than her family, and she always made sure to bring everyone together for every occasion, whether it was a birthday, holiday, First Communion or anything else.Deeply dedicated to her community, she was involved in just about everything you can imagine in her adopted small hometown of Idaho Springs.Barbara Ruth Fitzgerald died peacefully at her home on April 3, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 91.She was born in Boulder on Dec. 22, 1927, to Joseph Enright and Lucile Early Enright. She graduated from Boulder High School in 1945 and attended the University of Colorado at Boulder for one year.She married James William Fitzgerald on Sept. 7, 1946, in Boulder, and they raised three children together. In 1952, they moved to Idaho Springs to become owners and operators of the Peoriana Motel.They spent their entire working careers at the motel, working seven days a week, 365 days a year, until retiring in 1978.When she wasn't working, Barbara was often volunteering for the PTA and in many other roles for the local schools and her community. She was an avid competitor who enjoyed playing golf and tennis, a longtime member of the Applewood Ladies Golf Group, Indian Tree Ladies Golf Group and the Idaho Springs Bowling League.She is survived by two sons, James W. Fitzgerald and his wife Sandi of Boulder, and Jerry D. Fitzgerald and his wife Julie of Evergreen; a daughter, Cynthia A. Hester and her husband Kent of Kremmling, Colo.; 11 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband in 2011, her parents and two brothers.A Rosary service was held on Monday, April 8, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 1317 Mapleton Ave. in Boulder. Interment was at Mountain View Memorial Park, 3016 Kalmia Ave. in Boulder.Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Evans Home Health Care & Hospice at mtevans.org or 3081 Bergen Peak Drive, Evergreen, CO 80439.To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com. Funeral Home M.P. Murphy & Associates Funeral Directors

7464 Arapahoe Rd Ste A-3

Boulder , CO 80303-1500

(303) 530-4111 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Clear Creek Courant on Apr. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Clear Creek Courant Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close